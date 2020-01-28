Emilio Estevez Returning as Gordon Bombay in Disney+ Mighty Ducks Series

The “Quack Attack” is back, Jack! According to a report from The Illuminerdi, Emilio Estevez will be returning to the rink to reprise the role of Gordon Bombay. Estevez will reprise the role in a 10-episode Mighty Ducks television series that is set to come to Disney+.

The series is set to begin filming next month in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in February and will wrap up in June.

Each episode is expected to run 30 minutes long.

Of course, Estevez was the iconic Coach Bombay of the Mighty Ducks — who found himself as the head coach after being a troubled lawyer who was arrested for DUI — and a leading role in The Mighty Ducks and D2: The Mighty Ducks. Due to scheduling issues, his role was reduced in D3: The Mighty Ducks, but now he is set to return in a full-time role.

Disney+ announced the news on social media:

Emilio Estevez will reprise his role as Gordon Bombay in #DisneyPlus’ 'THE MIGHTY DUCKS' series! pic.twitter.com/FBEdg0BUVH — Disney+ Updates (@moredisneyplus) January 28, 2020

In the upcoming Disney+ series, the focus will be on “a 13-year-old boy who gets kicked himself off the junior division Mighty Ducks team. He and his mom decide to start their own team, finding players, a coach, and a place to play.”

The Illuminerdi also sheds some light on other main characters who will be Estevez’s co-stars in the series.

Koob: A shy kid who always plays video games. Nick: Likes to pretend he has his own imaginary tv show. Mary: Only described as the popular girl both on the team and at school. Lauren: An unpopular girl who likes to wear wings and a cape at school and pretend she’s a fairy-magician. Try to be friends with the more popular Mary but she ignores her.

We don’t know about all of you, but we couldn’t be more excited for Gordon Bombay and the Mighty Ducks are back. After all, Ducks fly together.