Super Bowl 54 Media Day Live Stream: Watch SB Opening Night Online

Super Bowl week is finally here! With Super Bowl 54 just around the corner as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare to battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy in Miami, Florida, the teams will come before the media for Super Bowl 54 Media Day — otherwise branded as Super Bowl Opening Night — on Monday, January 27.

From the official event description:

Celebrate with cheerleaders and team mascots, collect free autographs from NFL players and Legends, immerse yourself in the media frenzy from up-close viewing locations, take advantage of unique photo opportunities, and more! Download the NFL OnePass app and check in at Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 for a chance to win prizes, including two tickets to Super Bowl LIV!

All of the information you need to catch tonight’s action can be seen below.

Super Bowl 54 Media Day: Time, TV Channel & Viewing Details

Event: Super Bowl 54 Media Day

Date: Monday, January 27

Start Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

How To Live Stream Super Bowl 54 Media Day Online

You can live stream Super Bowl 54 Media Day on the FOX Sports Go website. You will be required to log in with your cable provider information.

If you do not have a cable subscription, you can also live stream the game through Sling TV free trial. Just click on the Sling website and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free” for the free trial. Choose the Sling Orange package, which costs $20 per month and comes with Fox Sports 1, along with many other sports channels.

How to Watch Super Bowl 54 Media Day On Your Tablet Or Mobile Device

You can live stream Super Bowl 54 Media Day on the FOX Sports Go app.

You can download the Fox Sports Go app on Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and the Windows Store. The Fox Sports Go app is also available on the following devices: Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV, and Xbox One.

How To Live Stream Super Bowl 54 Media Day Online Without Cable Subscription

You can also live stream the Super Bowl 54 Media Day through Sling TV free trial. Just click on the Sling website and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free” for the free trial. Choose the Sling Orange package, which costs $20 per month and comes with Fox, along with many other sports channels.