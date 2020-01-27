Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was recently cited for speeding, and it was revealed that he had an open container of vodka and marijuana in his car. Now, TMZ Sports has revealed video of the arrest which shows how emotional the running back was.

During the stop, Hunt pleaded with police officers and revealed that he was in a troubling state of mind.

Hunt also shared that he was having a hard time dealing with not being able to play in Super Bowl 54 with his former team the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The officer also scolded Hunt for being irresponsible.

You can watch the heartbreaking video below, along with some of the transcript.

“Man, I’ve been through a lot,” Hunt says. “Officer, I’ve been through a lot.”

“I just — it stresses me out,” Hunt later added. “I lost everything already, sir. I’m just trying to be in my hometown and chill.” Hunt was emotional during the entire talk … and at one point lamented not being able to play for his former Kansas City Chiefs team in the Super Bowl this weekend. “It hurts my soul. You don’t even understand. I’ve been fighting a lot of sh*t lately. It still hurts me to this day.”

We hope that everything works out for Hunt and he finds his peace. It’s never good to see someone who is publicly hurting.