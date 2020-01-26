WWE Royal Rumble Live Stream 2020: How To Watch Online

The 2020 Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday, January 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. A total of four championship belts will be on the line, with two 30-man Royal Rumble matches for a shot at the world championships at WrestleMania 36.

There will also be a Falls Count Anwywhere match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin, a Strap match between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan, and a singles match between Shorty G and Sheamus.

It will be the thirty-third event under the Royal Rumble chronology, but just the third year that a 30-woman Royal Rumble was held.

Throughout the night, there will be a 30-man Royal Rumble match, 30-woman Royal Rumble match, strap match for the WWE Universal Championship, WWE Raw Women’s Championship, WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, and WWE United States Championship match.

All of the information you need to see the upcoming event can be seen below.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, January 26

Start Time (pre-show): 7:00 P.M. EST

Start Time (main show): 8:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: WWE Network / Pay-Per-View

Location: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Live Stream: Stream 1

How To Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2020

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is available on the WWE Network. If you are not subscribed to WWE Network, you can sign up and receive the first 30 days free! After 30 days, it’s only $9.99 a month. It’s a great deal, considering how much of a back catalog WWE has put up. You will be able to watch all your favorite wrestling shows, including old-school action from WCW, ECW, NWA and WWE’s infamous Attitude Era.

You’ll also be able to watch each month’s big event live and on demand.

How To Stream Royal Rumble on Your Phone and Tablet

Good news! If you have WWE Network subscription it works on all devices! To watch WWE Royal Rumble 2019 on your tablet or mobile device, you’re going to need to download the WWE App. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Watch everything mentioned your phone or tablet. You can also keep up with news on the WWE App.