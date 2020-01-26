Grammys Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

The 2020 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday to honor the top talents in music over the past year. For the second year in a row, Alicia Keys will be hosting the annual awards ceremony.

Lizzo received the most nominations of any artist with eight, followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with six each.

The 62nd annual award show will have performances by a spectacular list of artists including Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and more. There will also be a special tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle who was murdered in a shooting last year. He will be honored through a performance by DJ Khaled, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, and YG.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

62nd Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, January 26

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Channel: CBS

How To Live Stream Grammy Awards Online

You can watch the Grammy Awards live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How To Live Stream Grammy Awards On Mobile

If you want to watch the Grammy Awards on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.