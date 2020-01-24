HBO Now New Releases, February 2020: What’s Coming & Going

HBO is kicking February 2020 off right the only way they know how in order to celebrate the start of a brand new year… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the HBO originals, there is great news with a number of new series’ and a new flurry of films coming to the streaming service.
For those who do not have a subscription to HBO, HBO Now saves the day with a loaded library of content.
What new material will be coming your way just in time for the holiday season?
Check out everything coming and going from HBO Now in February 2020.
Everything Coming To HBO Now In February 2020
Theatrical Premieres:
Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (2/1)
Ma, 2019 (2/8)
Shaft, 2019 (2/15)
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (2/22)
Anna, 2019 (2/29)
Series Premiere:
McMillion$, Docuseries Premiere (2/3)
The Teenage Psychic, Season 2 (2/3)
High Maintenance, Season 4 Premiere (2/7)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 7 Premiere (2/17)
Beforeigners, Season 1 (2/18)
Original Programming:
The World Behind the Teenage Psychic (2/3)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (2/7)
Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (2/11)
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (2/18)
Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (2/22)
HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Episodes 2-4 (2/28)
Estrenos:
Desecho (AKA Debris), 2020 (2/1)
Inciales SG (AKA Initials S.G.), 2020 (2/7)
Muralla (AKA The Goalkeeper), 2020 (2/21)
American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Winners:
Days After Your Departure, 2018 (2/1)
Emergency, 2018 (2/1)
Hair Wolf, 2018 (2/1)
Moths & Butterflies, 2018 (2/1)
Suitable, 2018 (2/1)
Flight, 2019 (2/3)
Cap, 2019 (2/4)
Evelyn x Evelyn, 2019 (2/5)
The Fisherman, 2019 (2/6)
Wednesday, 2019 (2/7)
Starting February 1:
Cake, 2015
Casino Royale, 1967
Casino Royale, 2006
Defending Your Life, 1991
Due Date, 2010
The Honeymooners, 2005
Hostel (Extended Version), 2006
Hostel Part II (Extended Version), 2007
In A World…, 2013
The Island, 2005
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003
Last Chance Harvey, 2009
Last Tango in Paris, 1972
The Others, 2001
Prisoners, 2013
Punch-Drunk Love, 2002
Quantum of Solace, 2008
Side Effects, 2013
The Skulls, 2000
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Thomas Crown Affair, 1999
Valkyrie, 2008
Voyage of the Damned, 1976
Winter’s Bone, 2010
Starting February 6:
Storks, 2016
Ending February 13:
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
Ending February 29:
127 Hours, 2010
Alfie, 2004
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, 2004
Body Heat, 1981
Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut), 2003
Catfish, 2010
Chariots of Fire, 1981
The Darkest Hour, 2011
Despicable Me, 2010
First Man, 2018
Hail, Caesar!, 2016
The Hurt Locker, 2009
The Hustler, 1961
Jem and the Holograms, 2015
Jungle Master, 2018
The Miseducation of Cameron Post, 2018
Narc, 2002
Puerto Ricans in Paris, 2016
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
The Rundown, 2003
Son in Law, 1993
Widows, 2018
Woman On Top, 2000
Yogi Bear, 2010