Hulu New Releases, February 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Hulu is kicking the month of February 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Hulu, there is great news with plenty of new content and Hulu original films coming to the streaming service.

What can you expect to see throughout the month?

Check out everything coming and going from Hulu in February 2020.

Everything Coming To Hulu In February 2020

Available Feb. 1

300 (2007)

28 Days Later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All About E (2005)

Bridget Jones Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jone’s Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

The Fugitive (1993)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Hot Guys with Guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

Judgement Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Ms. Purple (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Those People (2015)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where We Go From Here (2019)

Available Feb. 2

A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Available Feb. 3

The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Available Feb. 5

Warrior (2011)

Available Feb. 6

Lego Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)

Angel of Mine (2019)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Available Feb. 7

Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available Feb. 9

Alive (2019)

Available Feb. 10

The Oscars: Special (ABC)

Available Feb. 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Available Feb. 13

Mister America (2019)

Available Feb. 14

High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

From Hell (2001)

Racetime (2019)

Radioflash (2019)

Villains (2019)

Available Feb. 15

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

American Ultra (2015)

Anchor and Hope (2017)

Monogamy (2010)

Princess Cyd (2017)

Available Feb. 17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available Feb. 18

Super 8 (2011)

Available Feb. 19

Getaway (2013)

Available Feb. 22

The Prince (2014)

Available Feb. 25

The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Run the Race (2019)

Available Feb. 28

After the Wedding (2019)