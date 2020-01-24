Antonio Brown Facing Life in Prison For Felony Burglary Charge

Antonio Brown is facing some serious legal issues. After surrendering to police in Hollywood, Florida on charges of battery and burglary in relation to an incident with a moving truck driver, Brown was spotted wearing an anti-suicide smock.

Now, it is being reported that Brown will face life in prison because of all of the charges against him.

Brown’s attorneys, however, believe he was overcharged.

“They overcharged him,” attorney Lorne Berkeley said. “Once a thorough investigation is done, we believe the charges filed will most likely be very different than they are right now.”

They also believe Brown is not in need of mental health treatment.

“I don’t think there’s any mental health issues with him,” Schwartzreich said. “Antonio Brown’s life right now is a reality show. He is misinterpreted and misunderstood. He’s not guilty of these charges. He did not commit a felony battery. In this case, when all the facts come out, you will see he will be vindicated and he will be found not guilty.

“He turned himself in. He did the right thing. He surrendered. He’s concerned for the charges and rightfully so. He’s ready for this fight. He’s ready for his vindication. It’s going to take some time, but we are going to put the train on that track.”

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.