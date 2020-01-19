Packers vs 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFC Championship Online

The Green Bay Packers travel to the West Coast for a meeting with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Everything is on the line as the two NFC giants look to battle it out for a spot in Super Bowl 54 where they will face either the Tennessee Titans or Kansas City Chiefs.

If the 49ers are victorious, they will become just the second team in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl one year after finishing a season with 12 losses. A big part of their turnaround has been having a healthy Jimmy Garappolo under center.

“Things have a way of working out,” Garoppolo said, via ESPN.com. “I always told myself it was a blessing in disguise, the ACL and everything, and yeah, we got Bosa out of it. That’s a pretty good trade-off, I guess. Things have a way of working out, I guess. This ride is crazy. You’ve just got to roll with the punches.”

San Francisco enters Sunday’s game as 8-point favorites over the Packers.

How can you tune in to today’s NFC Championship?

All of the information you need to watch the game on Sunday night can be seen below.

Packers vs 49ers Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, January 19

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV Channel: FOX

Spread: San Francisco -8 | O/U: 46.5

How To Live Stream Packers vs 49ers Online

Your best bet for watching the 49ers host the Packers via a live stream is FOX Sports GO. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes FOX Sports Networks and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note FOX Sports on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Detroit, Gainesville, L.A., Minneapolis, New York, Orlando-Daytona, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Tamp-St. Petersburg, Washington, D.C.

Watch Packers vs 49ers On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, FOXSports has you covered with their FOX Sports GO app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.