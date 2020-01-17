WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Wins Push-Up Contest at Town Hall

Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard is putting in the hard groundwork in New Hampshire. She has moved to the state ahead of the primary election and was previously spotted spreading some Christmas joy with some caroling throughout the local community.

Most recently, Gabbard held a Town Hall event in Manchester, New Hampshire and what resulted was a memorable campaign moment.

Gabbard, who is a combat veteran who served in Iraq and a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard, was challenged to a push-up contest by a constituent who has been keeping a clear eye on her workout routine which she often posts online. Predictably, it was Gababrd who came out on top during the entertaining moment.

Check out the Democratic presidential hopeful in action.

One of those memorable New Hampshire Primary moments: @TulsiGabbard challenged to a push-up contest at a Manchester Town Hall. She wins. #nhpolitics #fitn #wmur pic.twitter.com/bW2i7p28Ty — Jean Mackin (@JeanWMUR) January 17, 2020

That is one way to win a vote.

Tulsi Gabbard Bio

Born: April 12, 1981 (age 38)

Gabbard was home-schooled throughout high school before heading to the Philippines for a two-year Christian missionary academy. Gabbard attended Hawaii Pacific University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

Gabbard also spent time in the United States military as a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard. Gabbard served in a field medical unit as a specialist during a 12-month volunteer tour in Iraq. Gabbard obtained the rank of Major during her service. She continues to be enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard to this day.

To begin her political career, Gabbard served in the Hawaii House of Representatives from 2002 to 2004. She was elected at the age of 21 which made her the youngest woman to be elected to a U.S. state legislature. She resigned from her role as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee to endorse Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Gabbard announced on February 2, 2019, that she would be running for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.