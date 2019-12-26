WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Goes Christmas Caroling in New Hampshire

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard was feeling the holiday spirit on Wednesday, December 25, so she decided to surprise some of the locals in New Hampshire by going around the neighborhood and showering them with classic Christmas carols.

The Hawaii representative and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful was joined by her husband, Abraham Williams, and her parents in Manchester, New Hampshire as she continued to get her name out in one of the early primary states.

Gabbard serenaded the locals, while her husband played guitar and parents sang along.

Gabbard recently moved to New Hampshire ahead of the primary vote as she hopes to breakthrough and continue a push to the White House. While it is a longshot, Gabbard is polling at 5.7 percent in the state and could continue to surge as one of the early surprises in the primaries.

You can check out the full video below:

Tulsi Gabbard Bio

Born: April 12, 1981 (age 38)

Gabbard was home-schooled throughout high school before heading to the Philippines for a two-year Christian missionary academy. Gabbard attended Hawaii Pacific University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

Gabbard also spent time in the United States military as a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard. Gabbard served in a field medical unit as a specialist during a 12-month volunteer tour in Iraq. Gabbard obtained the rank of Major during her service. She continues to be enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard to this day.

To begin her political career, Gabbard served in the Hawaii House of Representatives from 2002 to 2004. She was elected at the age of 21 which made her the youngest woman to be elected to a U.S. state legislature. She resigned from her role as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee to endorse Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Gabbard announced on February 2, 2019, that she would be running for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.