Tulsi Gabbard is one of the most intriguing candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential race. She has her supports that lean to both the political left and political right, and has shown a willingness to reach across the aisle to work with members of the Republican party.

The Hawaii Representative also has had her shining moments during debates throughout the primary process, but she was not shy about criticizing the debates for what they really are: a ratings and money grab for the major news networks that are airing them.

Gabbard recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast for a wide-ranging interview where she blasted the process and said that the debates are not helping voters learn about the issues or any of the candidate’s real stances and ideas.

“You’ve got 60 to 75 seconds to get your point across, to talk about hey here’s my position, here’s what I would do with North Korea, here’s what I would deal with immigration reform in 60 seconds or less,” Gabbard told Rogan. “People are getting really turned off by it. They have alternatives. They’re not getting anything of value from the conversation that’s happening on these debates that are really like political reality TV.

“They are completely set up for conflict and confrontation to drive up ratings so the corporate media can make more money.”

She continued by saying the Democratic debates are nothing more than a “money-driven, ratings-driven venture.”

Gabbard has yet to qualify for the December Democratic Debate. She is currently 100,000 donations and one qualifying poll short of meeting the requirements to earn a podium on the stage for the final debate of the year.

Tulsi Gabbard Bio

Born: April 12, 1981 (age 38)

Gabbard was home-schooled throughout high school before heading to the Philippines for a two-year Christian missionary academy. Gabbard attended Hawaii Pacific University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

Gabbard also spent time in the United States military as a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard. Gabbard served in a field medical unit as a specialist during a 12-month volunteer tour in Iraq. Gabbard obtained the rank of Major during her service. She continues to be enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard to this day.

To begin her political career, Gabbard served in the Hawaii House of Representatives from 2002 to 2004. She was elected at the age of 21 which made her the youngest woman to be elected to a U.S. state legislature. She resigned from her role as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee to endorse Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Gabbard announced on February 2, 2019, that she would be running for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.