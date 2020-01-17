Eminem surprised fans on Friday, January 17 with an unexpected album titled “Music To Be Murdered By.” The surprise 20-track project includes features from the late Juice WRLD, Royce da 5’9″, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Q-Tip, Skylar Grey, Young Ma, and more.

The album’s artwork and title are inspired by Alfred Hitchcock, who had a 1958 project of the same name. Eminem even includes an interlude titled “Alfred” on the album.

The album serves as the follow-up to 2018’s “Kamikaze” — which also dropped without warning.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Details

Album: ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Artist: Eminem

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Run Time: 20 Songs, 1 Hour 4 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, January 17 | A Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records Release; ℗ 2020 Marshall B. Mathers III, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Listen to Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ on Spotify

To listen to Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ on Apple Music

To listen to Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Eminem ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Tracklist

1. “Premonition (Intro)”

2. “Unaccommodating” featuring Young M.A

3. “You Gon’ Learn” featuring Royce 5’9″ and White Gold

4. “Alfred (Interlude)”

5. “Those Kinda Nights” featuring Ed Sheeran

6. “In Too Deep”

7. “Godzilla” featuring Juice Wrld

8. “Darkness”

9. “Leaving Heaven” featuring Skylar Grey

10. “Yah Yah” featuring Royce 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip and Denaun

11. “Stepdad (Intro)”

12. “Stepdad”

13. “Marsh”

14. “Never Love Again”

15. “Little Engine”

16. “Lock It Up” featuring Anderson .Paak

17. “Farewell”

18. “No Regrets” featuring Don Toliver

19. “I Will” featuring KXNG Crooked, Royce 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz

20. “Alfred (Outro)”