Dwayne Johnson Shares Touching Tribute to Late Father

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, passed away this week at age 75. The Rock has not publicly commented on the passing of his father, but he took to Instagram to share a touching tribute.

The Rock shared a video that includes highlights of his father’s wrestling days, along with an emotional caption sharing his memories and thoughts about the man who inspired him throughout life.

“I love you,” The Rock wrote. “You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love.

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high.”

You can see The Rock’s full tribute below.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Johnson family and all of those impacted by Rocky Johnson’s passing.