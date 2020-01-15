LSU football alum Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated the Tigers’ national championship win as hard as the current Tigers players. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver joined the team on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans where he handed out wads of cash to players, before making the trip to the locker room.

Once in the locker room, Odell continued to enjoy the moment with the Tigers which led to a hilarious moment with a police officer.

In a video shared to LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee’s Instagram account, Beckham can be seen walking around the locker room as players danced to Lil ELT’s “Get the Gat” while smoking cigars.

One police officer in the locker room appeared to threaten to arrest players for smoking inside of the locker room and Odell wasn’t going to let him shut down the fun.

While the cop is speaking to offensive lineman Damien Lewis when Odell snuck up in the background. Odell can then be seen winding up and delivering a solid smack on the officer’s ass. The officer quickly turned around to see the NFL wide receiver standing behind him. Odell then went back to dancing while the officer wandered off looking confused.

Check out the video:

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

LSU topped the defending national champion Clemson Tigers, 42-25, so congratulations to the Tigers (and the Cleveland Browns receiver) for their biggest win of the season.