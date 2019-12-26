NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. sent a special gift to his alma mater ahead of the College Football Playoff. For Christmas, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver shared a message with the LSU football program ahead of their meeting with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, December 28.

Beckham sent the Tigers players a special pair of Nike Air Max 720 OBJ which come in LSU’s signature purple and gold.

The sneakers will officially drop on gameday at Nike retailers for a cool $200.

“What’s going on man, OBJ here,” Beckham said in a video to the players. “Just checking in. Wanted to say Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas. I got a little gift for y’all coming. Some 720s. So make sure you all enjoy. Handle your business.”

You can check out more photos of the Nike Air Max 720 OBJs below.

The top-ranked Tigers and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will meet the No. 4 Sooners on Saturday, December 28 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Kickoff between the SEC and Big 12 Champions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

College Football Playoff Rankings

LSU (13-0) Ohio State (13-0) Clemson (13-0) Oklahoma (12-1) Georgia (11-2) Oregon (11-2) Baylor (11-2) Wisconsin (10-3) Florida (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Utah (11-2) Auburn (9-3) Alabama (10-2) Michigan (9-3) Notre Dame (10-2) Iowa (9-3) Memphis (12-1) Minnesota (10-2) Boise State (12-1) Appalachian State (12-1) Cincinnati (10-3) USC (8-4) Navy (9-2) Virginia (9-4) Oklahoma State (8-4)

