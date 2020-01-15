Bernie Sanders Says Cardi B Should Run For Political Office

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has an unlikely relationship with hip hop star Cardi B, so it is no surprise that he is weighing in on the recent headlines the Bronx rapper has generated after expressing her desire in interest in potentially pursuing a political career.

Cardi B said that she could see herself one day running for office and potentially landing in the Senate, and Sanders was nothing but supportive about her aspirations.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics” Sanders told TMZ.

Last Spring, the Democratic presidential frontrunner joined forces with Cardi for a campaign video aimed at young voters which touched on a number of major issues like jobs, healthcare and police brutality.

Sanders had also previously shared his appreciation for Cardi B during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“I know her,” Sanders said. “We have talked on the phone on several occasions. She is really smart and she is deeply concerned about what’s happening in this country. That’s the truth. She comes from a humble background and she knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle, and she wants to make sure that we can improve life for working people in this country. I’m delighted that she is a supporter.”

Cardi B would certainly be a politician unlike anything the United States Congress has ever seen before, but first, she would have to win an election in order to earn her seat. Would voters take a Cardi B candidacy serious enough to cast their votes? Only time will tell, so let’s all sit back and get some popcorn ready.