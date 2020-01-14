Cardi B found herself in a Twitter spat with a supporter of President Donald Trump after the Bronx rapper announced her political aspirations on social media. Cardi went as far as to say that she could see herself as a member of Congress if she focused on studying politics for a few years.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with government,” she wrote on Twitter. “Like I was watching war documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

That led to avid Trump supporter Mindy Robinson coming after Cardi B for her grammar — a surefire way to never win an argument online.

You’re going to need more school than that. 👌🏻

Your spaces are off too…but hey, how can we hold you accountable for kindergarten level sh*t, am I right? pic.twitter.com/GQGHLiFHvp — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 13, 2020

As you would expect, Cardi B immediately fired back with some brutal shots of her own.

“Sis your lips ashy and you barely have none,” Cardi wrote. “Leave me alone. I didn’t insulted your party or your believes so please don’t try me and let’s keep sweet OK… don’t want to dog walk you.”

Sis your lips ashy and you barely have none …Leave me alone .I didn’t insulted your party or your believes so please don’t try me and let’s keep sweet OK….don’t want to dog walk you ❤️ https://t.co/48NEfjdCUg pic.twitter.com/GDo53bIN6v — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

You would think that warning would have caused Mindy to stop going after the Queen of Twitter Comebacks, but nope!

After another swipe at Cardi’s qualifications, the temperature heated up.

“You really mad cause you stay takin pics like this and mention Trump 20 times a day to get his attention,” Cardi added. “HEY! Don’t take your anger out on me cause he don’t wanna f*ck you sis.”

You really mad cause you stay takin pics like this and mention Trump 20 times a day to get his attention.HEY! Don’t take your anger out on me cause he don’t wanna fuck you sis 🤷🏽‍♀️😩😩 https://t.co/sIaKIPmtQx pic.twitter.com/68X2DpZUIj — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

Cardi B finished off the little exchange by saying that she is willing to talk to people from all sides of the political spectrum.

Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy .If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK( unless you racist)we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion… — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

And I’ll voice mines HOWEVER don’t try me and don’t take my kindness for weakness.I BE VIOLATING!!! I don’t really like being on that type of time.We grown ! Let’s be grown .Lets teach and learn . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

Maybe Cardi B in Congress really is the gift that our country needs.