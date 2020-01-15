Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees 2020: Full List of Musical Acts

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. On Wednesday, January 15, the 35th annual class of musical acts was confirmed with six new additions joining the illustrious hall in Cleveland, Ohio.
The six musical acts joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex. The new inductees edged out at Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motörhead, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy for the honor.
The 2020 Ahmet Ertegun Award — which honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on rock ‘n’ roll — will be awarded to Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.
The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live on HBO at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be the first time that the induction ceremony will be broadcast live with performances and special guests and Induction Week programs to be announced later.
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
Depeche Mode
The Doobie Brothers
Whitney Houston
Nine Inch Nails
The Notorious B.I.G.
T. Rex
Ahmet Ertegun Award
- Jon Landau
- Irving Azoff
Congratulations to all of the new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.