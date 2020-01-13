The College Football national championship game takes place on Monday, January 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game — which will be televised live on ESPN — is Clemson vs. LSU. The Tigers vs. Tigers. Death Valley vs. Death Valley.

With so much on the line between the top-ranked LSU program and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the defending national champion Clemson squad, we can expect an epic clash in primetime.

LSU enters the game as 5.5-point favorites over the reigning national champs.

Despite being the underdogs, Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney are ready for the tough test ahead.

“It’s always good to have experience,” Swinney told reporters, via ESPN.com, “but we won the National Championship with a true freshman quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) last year. That was supposedly a disadvantage for us, so I don’t buy any of that stuff.”

How can you tune in to today’s national championship?

All of the information you need to catch Monday night’s bowl game can be seen below.

College Football National Championship Viewing Details

Date: Monday, January 13

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Channel: ESPN (Check local listings.)

Betting Odds: LSU -5.5 | O/U: 68

How To Live Stream the College Football National Championship Online

Your best bet for watching Clemson battle LSU via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch the College Football National Championship On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.