It’s not funny anymore, Antonio Brown. This guy really needs to get some serious help. In his latest instance of out of control behavior on social media, Brown took to Instagram to live stream a tense, expletive-filled interaction with police officers in Hollywood, Florida that involved his children being loaded into the back of a squad car and Brown throwing a bag of gummy penises at them.

Brown was apparently upset that his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss showed up to take his children to school.

During the interaction, Brown accused the “broke wh*re” of attempting to steal his Bentley, while also insulting police officers and his ex.

“Bag of d—s,” he said. “Bag of d—- for the d—-. Hey, Chelsie! Here’s the bag of d—-. Fish head! Fish head! Fish! Fish, here you go, the bag of d—-, fish. Chels, here you go, the bag of d—-. F—— baser.” The term “baser” is slang for a drug addict.

At one point, Brown shouted “F— the feds right here! F— the NFL!” while continuously calling responding officers “b*tch ass n*ggas” and other not-safe-for-work terms. It was a crazy, uncomfortable scene.

You can check out the wild video below.

Antonio Brown having a morning pic.twitter.com/TrXjqIcKci — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 13, 2020

And then here came the bag of dicks:

Antonio Brown broke out a bag of dicks during bizarre incident with his baby mommapic.twitter.com/VtGvy3kIPv — SportsGossip.com (@SportsGossipCom) January 13, 2020

Why is Brown in possession of a bag of phallic treats?

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.