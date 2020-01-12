NXT UK Takeover Blackpool 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool 2 takes place on Sunday, January 12 at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England. It marks the third NXT UK event and will feature three championship bouts.

In the main event, Walter and Joe Coffey will square off for the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

The event will also feature a triple-threat match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship between Kay Lee Ray, Toni Storm, and Piper Niven.

The third championship match is a fatal four-way tag team ladder match for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship — Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) (c) vs. Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

How can you tune in to NXT UK Takeover Blackpool 2?

All of the information you need to see the upcoming event can be seen below.

NXT UK Takeover Blackpool 2 Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2020

Start Time: 12:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: WWE Network

Location: Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England

How To Watch NXT UK Takeover Blackpool 2

NXT UK Takeover Blackpool 2 is available on the WWE Network. If you are not subscribed to WWE Network, you can sign up and receive the first 30 days free! After 30 days, it’s only $9.99 a month. It’s a great deal, considering how much of a back catalog WWE has put up. You will be able to watch all your favorite wrestling shows, including old-school action from WCW, ECW, NWA and WWE’s infamous Attitude Era.

You’ll also be able to watch each month’s big event live and on demand.

How To Stream NXT UK Takeover Blackpool 2 on Your Phone and Tablet

Good news! If you have WWE Network subscription it works on all devices! To watch WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019 on your tablet or mobile device, you’re going to need to download the WWE App. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Watch everything mentioned your phone or tablet. You can also keep up with news on the WWE App.

NXT UK Takeover Blackpool 2 Match Card

Walter (c) vs Joe Coffey – NXT UK Championship Match

Kay Lee Ray (c) vs Toni Storm vs Piper Niven – NXT UK Women’s Championship Match

Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs Grizzled Young Veterans vs Mark Andrews and Flash Gordan Webster – NXT UK Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

Tyler Bate vs Jordan Devlin

Trent Seven vs Eddie Dennis