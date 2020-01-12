La Parka, a Mexican wrestling legend, has died at age 56. The lucha libre star, whose real name is Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta, passed away due to complications from an in-match accident back in October. La Parka never recovered from his injuries and passed away on Saturday, January 11.

Lucha Libre Asistencia Asesoría y Administración, known simply as AAA, confirmed the passing of La Parka.

“We are very sad to report that our friend and idol of Mexican wrestling Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta ‘LA PARKA’ has passed away,” a statement from Lucha Libre AAA said. “We extend our support and condolences to his whole family and raise our prayers …Rest in peace.”

Back in October 2019 in Monterrey, Mexico, La Parka dove out of the ring but had his feet tangled in the ropes. As a result, he had a hard fall into the steel barricade and concrete. Ultimately, La Parka underwent surgery for serious injuries including a fractured vertebra.

La Parka would undergo surgery to repair his injuries and relieve pressure from his brain.

The horrifying incident was captured on video and circulated online.

¡Terrible accidente de LA PARKA! 😱 Esto ocurrió en la Arena Coliseo de Monterrey 🙁#AAA I #LaParka I #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/Gf7M3cuqqw — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) October 21, 2019

Unfortunately, La Parka never recovered.

La Parka is not to be confused with the La Parka who previously wrestled in WCW; that La Parka is now known as LA Park.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of La Parka, and all of those fans who were inspired and grew to love the wrestler throughout his illustrious career.