Former First Lady Michelle Obama is going to be a part of a new Instagram TV series following first-year college students as they attempt to navigate their first semester on campus. The new series is a part of Obama’s Reach Higher initiative on higher education and is titled “A Year of Firsts.”

The series — produced in partnership with media company ATTN: — will run in six parts and is set to premiere later this month.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” Obama said in an official statement. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through—and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.”

The series will follow four students who will “explore issues like the academic stress of college, making new friends, college affordability, and the physical and mental health while in college.”

The four freshmen are Robert, Linette, Regan, and Haseeb, who come from Washington D.C., North Dakota, California, and Alabama.

The series will begin in mid-January and run through June, according to Forbes.

The report adds:

Here is what else we know about the series: it will feature six episodes, debut in mid-January and end in June, and it has been produced in partnership with media company ATTN:, which also worked with former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Here’s the Deal, a 10-episode series that aired on IGTV ahead of the 2018 midterms.

It is just the latest venture into the entertainment world for Michelle Obama, who along with former President Barack Obama signed a production deal with Netflix.