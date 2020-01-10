WATCH: Fighter Gets Knocked Out; Heel Hooks Referee

“ONE Championship 106: A New Tomorrow” took place at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 10 and it delivered some incredible finishes. One of the knockouts on the night also led to a hilarious moment after the fight was waved off.

Less than one minute into their preliminary card bout, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg scored a knockout over Ma Jia Wen. After the referee stepped in to stop the fight, he found himself in the crossfire.

While Wen was attempting to regain his wits, he latched onto the referee’s leg and dug in a heel hook.

Check it out:

That’s just one of the dangers of the job.

If you missed out on all of the “ONE Championship 106: A New Tomorrow” action, we have you covered.

A full look at the event’s results can be seen below.

‘ONE Championship 106: A New Tomorrow’ Event Results

MAIN CARD

Stamp Fairtex def. Puja Tomar via TKO (ground strikes) – Round 1, 4:27

Thanh Le def. Ryogo Takahashi via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 2:51

PRELIMINARY CARD

Raimond Magomedaliev def. Joey Pierotti via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 3:50

Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg def. Ma Jia Wen via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:55

Ayaka Miura def. Maira Mazar via submission (Americana) – Round 2, 3:01

Roel Rosauro def. Yohan Mulia Legowo via unanimous decision