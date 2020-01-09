Brad Pitt Says Bradley Cooper Helped Him Get Sober

Brad Pitt is living the sober life. After accepting an award at the National Board of Review’s annual gala Wednesday night, Pitt revealed that it was his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Bradley Cooper who helped him make the decision to give up alcohol.

Pitt received the best supporting actor award for his portrayal of Cliff Booth.

“Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this,” Pitt joked at the beginning of his acceptance speech. “He’s a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since. I love you, and I thank you.”

Pitt had previously revealed to the New York Times that he had quit drinking and attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” Pitt said at the time. “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.”

Cooper, meanwhile, says that he has been sober for 15 years.

“I don’t drink or do drugs anymore,” Cooper said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I realized I wasn’t going to live up to my potential, and that scared the hell out of me. I thought, ‘Wow, I’m actually gonna ruin my life. I’m really gonna ruin it.'”

Not only is it great to know that both men are working hard to continue living a healthy life, but it is also great to know that they have strong support from their peers.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, text the Crisis Text Hotline at 741-741.