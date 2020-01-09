A Prince tribute concert is set to take this month. On Thursday, January 9, the Recording Academy announced the “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince” concert which will be taped at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 28, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The concert will be recorded two days after the GRAMMY Awards and will air later in the year on CBS.

Among the top performers at the event will be John Legend, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, H.E.R. and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Other performers who will honor Prince are Mavis Staples, Usher, Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, St. Vincent and Susanna Hoffs. Prince’s longtime collaborators, including the Revolution, Sheila E. and Morris Day and The Time, will also hit the stage.

“Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time. With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy,” Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan said in a statement, via Rolling Stone.

Longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich added: “Sometimes you worry about these things, because when an artist is so iconic, so individualistic and so unique, you get a little bit nervous about having people interpret their work. But I think, if anything, based on what we’ve done with these past shows, either we’ve gotten a little foolhardy to think that we could do Prince, or we’ve gotten confident that there are artists out there who fit; who will be faithful to what he did and reverent enough not to fuck around with him.”

Previous “GRAMMY Salute” concerts have honored the Beatles, the Bee Gees, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Motown, and Aretha Franklin.