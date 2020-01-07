Antonio Brown vs Logan Paul in Boxing? Odds Have Been Released

Could we really see Antonio Brown vs. Logan Paul inside of a boxing ring in 2020? Late Monday night, the troubled NFL wide receiver and self-proclaimed rapper generated some buzz by calling out the YouTube star on social media with a simple message on Twitter.

“Square up [Logan Paul]”, Brown wrote in a tweet tagging the YouTuber, who previously made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber KSI in late-2019.

Never one to let an opportunity to troll online go, Paul fired back with a message to the NFL pass-catcher by mocking Brown’s short stint with the New England Patriots after he forced his release from the Oakland Raiders.

“I’d drop you faster than the Patriots,” Paul wrote.

Paul definitely landed the better verbal jab and he has the advantage when it comes to combat sports — he also has the size advantage by checking in at 6-foot-2, 189 pounds, while Brown sits at 5-foot-10, 186-pounds — but how do the experts see a potential fight between Brown and Paul going down? Well, we didn’t have to wait long to find out.

The oddsmakers released an opening line for a potential bout between the two celebrities early Tuesday morning and it was no surprise that Paul, who lost a six-round split decision in his professional debut against KSI on DAZN, was the overwhelming favorite.

Opening odds for a potential boxing match between @LoganPaul and @AB84 (BetOnline): Logan Paul -2000

That means you would have to bet $2,000 on Paul for a measly $100 return, while a $100 bet on Brown would land you a $1,000 payday. If you put a few hundo on Brown and he brought home the win, you could be dancing with piles of cash and fit right into the music video for his new song “Whole Lotta Money.”

