DAZN Releases Top 10 Most-Streamed Events of 2019

DAZN is one of the rising sports streaming platforms in the world and 2019 showed its strengthening emergence as a major player in the streaming industry. Looking back at a highly-successful year, DAZN has shared its list of the top 10 most-streamed events of 2019.

The top 10 was dominated by soccer and boxing, thanks to UEFA Champions League matches and stars like 2019 Fighter of the Year Canelo Alvarez, along with high-profile boxing events featuring the highly-anticipated rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight championship and the pro boxing debuts of YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.

Throughout the year, DAZN streamed more than 100 events.

The most-watched event of the year was Ruiz vs. Joshua II, while the Champions League Final between Tottenham and Liverpool took the second-place spot. Rounding out the top five was the UEFA Champions League clash between powerhouses Liverpool and Barcelona, Canelo vs. Kovalev, and KSI vs. Logan Paul.

Mobile devices, streaming sticks, and smart TVs were the most-used device to watch DAZN events, as soccer led the way with a whopping 314.6 million hours of content consumed.

DAZN saw record consumption in 2019 with more than a half-billion hours streamed (507 million), an increase of 98 percent from the 256 million hours streamed in 2018.

A full look at the most-streamed DAZN events of 2019 can be seen below.

DAZN’s Most-Streamed Events of 2019

1. Ruiz vs. Joshua II (Dec. 7)

2. UEFA Champions League: Tottenham vs. Liverpool (June 1)

3. UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Barcelona (May 7)

4. Canelo vs. Kovalev (Nov. 2)

5. KSI vs. Logan Paul II (Nov. 9)

6. UEFA Champions League: Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich (Oct. 1)

7. Serie A: Milan v Internazionale (Sept. 21)

8. UEFA Champions League: Ajax vs. Tottenham (May 8)

9. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs. Liverpool (May 1)

10. Canelo vs. Jacobs (May 4)

Consumption by Device

1. Mobile: 26 percent

2. Set-top Box/Streaming Stick: 23 percent

3. Smart TV: 21 percent

4. Desktop: 17 percent

5. Game Console: 13 percent

Consumption by Sport

1. Soccer: 314.6 million hours

2. Baseball: 38.1 million hours

3. Motorsport: 37.9 million hours

4. American Football: 37.2 million hours

5. Boxing: 22.6 million hours