Will Tom Brady Retire? Betting Odds & Most Likely 2020 Team

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots watched their 2019-20 campaign come to a screeching halt after suffering a stunning upset loss to the No. 6-seed Tennessee Titans on Wild Card Weekend. Following the home loss at Gillette Stadium, there was immediate speculation as to whether Brady had played his last NFL game.

Not only were people questioning whether Brady would hang up his cleats, but there were also others wondering whether we could see Brady returning to the field in 2020 in a different uniform.

That’s when the fine folks in Las Vegas come into play.

The oddsmakers looked at the current NFL landscape and placed odds on Tom Brady’s future. The good news for Patriots fans is that Brady is favored to return to the NFL next season and the Patriots are the most likely team to have the signal-caller under center.

Outside of the Patriots, the top five most likely candidates to land Brady are the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Dallas Cowboys. If any of the teams land Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach, their odds could increase significantly.

A full look at the Tom Brady betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Will Tom Brady Retire? Who Will He Play For in 2020?

Will Tom Brady retire before the 2020 NFL Regular Season?

  • Yes      +600     (6/1)
  • No        -1000   (1/10)

Will Tom Brady be on the New England Patriots roster Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Regular Season?

  • Yes      -200     (1/2)
  • No        +150     (3/2)

Which team will Tom Brady play for in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Regular Season (if not the Patriots)?

  • Cleveland Browns                     11/2
  • Carolina Panthers                      6/1
  • Las Vegas Raiders                    6/1
  • Los Angeles Chargers                6/1
  • Dallas Cowboys                        7/1
  • Indianapolis Colts                      8/1
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers             9/1
  • Denver Broncos                        12/1
  • Minnesota Vikings                     12/1
  • Miami Dolphins                         14/1
  • Chicago Bears                          16/1
  • New Orleans Saints                   16/1
  • New York Giants                       20/1
  • New York Jets                           20/1
  • Arizona Cardinals                      25/1
  • Cincinnati Bengals                     25/1
  • Jacksonville Jaguars                 25/1
  • Los Angeles Rams                    25/1
  • Philadelphia Eagles                   25/1
  • Pittsburgh Steelers                    25/1
  • Washington Redskins                33/1
