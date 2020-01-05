NFL Playoffs Schedule & Bracket 2020: Divisional Round Set

The Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs is set following an incredible Wild Card Weekend which featured two overtime games and three road teams coming away with big wins to advance. Now, we know the full schedule for next weekend’s slate of games which will determine the AFC and NFC Championship matchups.

On Saturday, January 11, the action begins with the Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens.

The action will continue on Sunday, January 12, with the Houston Texans traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks heading to Lambeau Field for a clash with the Green Bay Packers.

The conference championship games will take place on Sunday, January 19.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

When will your favorite team be taking the field on the road to Super Bowl LIV?

A full look at the 2019-2020 NFL Playoffs schedule can be seen below.

NFL Playoffs Schedule & Bracket

AFC and NFC Wild Card

Saturday, January 4

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans , 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

at , 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots , 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, January 5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints , 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox

at , 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles , 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC

AFC and NFC Divisional Round

Saturday, January 11

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, CBS, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, January 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET, NBC

AFC Championship Game

Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

NFC Championship Game

Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox