The New England Patriots were eliminated from the NFL Playoffs on Wild Card Weekend thanks to an incredible effort by the Tennessee Titans and star running back Derrick Henry. The dagger for New England — and potentially the team’s decade-long dynasty — came when former Patriot Logan Ryan picked off Tom Brady and returned it for the game-clinching touchdown.

Some believe the pick-six may be the last play for Brady in a Patriots uniform with the quarterback set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but the main focus was the celebration as fans around the league rejoiced that the Patriots were sent packing.

Of course, the Patriots’ loss led to a number of memes, but nothing was as perfect as a video of the Patriots’ final offensive play with some special music.

Twitter user @extremelysquid shared a highlight of the play that was set to the tune of the Celine Dion’s Titanic megahit “My Heart Will Go On.” It was a simple, yet perfect touch to the game’s defining moment.

Check it out:

tom brady and the patriots losing set to the titanic soundtrack pic.twitter.com/7CDi2o3e2v — WORLD CHAMPS SQUID (@extremelysquid) January 5, 2020

Few things bring people together like sports, and a Patriot loss may be among the most unifying moments in the country so people were eating up the beautiful mashup.

We will have to wait a few months to see whether Brady suits up for New England or another franchise in 2020, but we only need a week to see whether the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans can keep their postseason run going when they take on the AFC’s No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens and MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson on Saturday, January 11 in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS, so be sure to get your popcorn ready.