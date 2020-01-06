Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 10

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, January 6, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 10 was released with the Gonzaga Bulldogs holding on to the No. 1 spot.

While Gonzaga remained No. 1 and the top three was unchanged with the Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, there was plenty of movement at the top of the poll following a number of upsets.

Baylor jumped two spots to No. 4, while Auburn went from No. 8 to No. 5. Butler, San Diego State, and Michigan State entered last weekend outside of the top 10, but jumped to No. 6 through No. 8, respectively. Oregon, which was previously No. 4, fell to No. 9, while the Florida State Seminoles round out the top 10 after jumping 8 spots.

Gonzaga Duke Kansas Baylor Auburn Butler San Diego State Michigan State Oregon Florida State Ohio State Maryland Louisville Kentucky Dayton Villanova West Virginia Virginia Michigan Penn State Memphis Texas Tech Wichita State Arizona Colorado

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 10 can be seen below.

Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, Virginia Commonwealth 5, Saint Mary’s 3, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1, BYU 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.