Kanye West Sunday Service Set for 2020 World Tour

The Kanye West Sunday Services could be going global. According to a report from TMZ, Kanye is set to follow up the release of his albums Jesus is King and Jesus is Born by going on a Sunday Service World Tour. Kanye has been taking his Sunday Services to cities across the country throughout the past year, but now he’s ready to ramp things up.

Per the report, Kanye is eyeing locations in Europe and Africa for his Sunday Service, though exact locations have not been confirmed.

Kanye reportedly has no interest in touring with his old music anymore, but he does still enjoy sharing the gospel and there is no better way for him to do that than to hit the road with his Sunday Service choir.

From the TMZ report:

TMZ’s learned the rapper plans to go global with his gospel movement in 2020, and has his sights set on locations in Europe and Africa to start. We’re told his muse and sole focus in the new year is to bring the word of God to people via his Sunday Service. As we’ve covered … Kanye’s been putting on the Sunday shows on a weekly basis, but our sources say that will be spread out a little more once the events start going down all over the world as opposed to just the U.S.

Kanye is reportedly considering a new album, as well.

As for the Sunday Service World Tour, we may have to wait to learn more details about what Kanye has in mind, but in the meantime, you can see more major shows upcoming with Kanye teaming up with megachurch pastor Joel Osteen for an upcoming show at Yankee Stadium this spring.

Kanye West ‘Jesus is King’ Details

Artist: Kanye West

Album: ‘Jesus is King’

Release Date: Friday, October 25

Runtime: 27 minutes, 11 songs

Sunday Service Choir ‘Jesus is Born’ Details

Album: ‘Jesus is Born’

Artist: Kanye West

Genre: Christian & Gospel

Run Time: 19 Songs, 1 Hour 23 Minutes

Release Date: Wednesday, December 25 | ℗ 2019 INC

