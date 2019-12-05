Kanye West & Joel Osteen Teaming Up for Yankee Stadium Show

Kanye West and Joel Osteen are joining forces once again. After teaming up for a Sunday Service at Osteen’s megachurch in Houston, Texas, TMZ reports the two men will be coming together to put on a service at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

The event will reportedly take place on May 2, 2020.

Osteen will add the New York date as part of his “America’s Night of Hope” tour which will span several cities across the country.

With their draw, it is believed that the two men will sell out the venue quickly. Both Kanye and Osteen have dedicated fanbases that will turn up no matter where they decide to take their talents.

From the report:

If Joel’s past appearances at Yankee Stadium are any indication, this one’s sure to sell out quickly … especially now that Kanye’s involved. The stadium has a max capacity of 54,251 … almost 10,000 more than Lakewood. This will be Joel’s third time doing ‘Night of Hope’ at the Stadium, but his first with Ye. Our sources tell us the Lakewood get-together went so well, Joel recently asked Kanye about when they do a sequel … and they agreed Yankee Stadium would be the perfect backdrop. They’re coordinating details now. As far as how much these tickets might go for … they could be decently priced. Past tickets for ‘Night of Hope’ sermons have gone for $15 a pop, but nothing’s set in stone quite yet.

We will have to see how many more times Kanye and Osteen team up in the future.

