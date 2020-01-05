Ricky Gervais served as host of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards take place on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. That meant we were treated to an opening monologue where Gervais roasted everyone in Hollywood over their social justice warrior tendencies.

Gervais came out firing, with some direct words for those in Hollywood who had planned on using the awards ceremony to make political statements.

“If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent. So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” Gervais quipped. “So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f— off. OK?”

And, of course, Gervais had to toss in a little “Epstein didn’t kill himself” joke.

While talking about the Netflix series Afterlife, which is about a man who considers committing suicide, Gervais chimed in with an epic one-liner that takes us back to one of the most popular memes from 2019.

“Spoiler alert, there’s a season two, so in the end, he didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Sorry, I know he’s your friend,” Gervais joked.

“I know he was your friend, but I don’t care” -Ricky Gervais after making an Epstein didn’t kill himself joke. WHAT A MAD MAN! pic.twitter.com/WfLYPQWxpv — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 6, 2020

There was also another Epstein quip while Gervais joked about Quentin Tarantino‘s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was nearly too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, ‘C’mon, mate…’ ” Gervais said.

Well done, Ricky Gervais. Thank you for saying what we were all thinking.

Golden Globes 2020 Viewing Details

Event: 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2020

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (Check local listings)