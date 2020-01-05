Disney Plus is kicking the month of January 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Disney originals coming to the streaming service.

At the time of its launch, Disney+ dropped more than 600 titles but they are continuing to add to the extensive library.

This weekend, we also learned the exact titles that will be added to the streaming service from Monday, January 13 to Sunday, January 26. Included are new episodes of Marvel’s Hero Project and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>Check out everything coming to Disney Plus in January 2020.

Everything Coming To Disney Plus In January 2020

Wednesday, January 15

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Muppet Babies Show and Tell (Shorts) (Season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

The Lodge (Season 2)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

Friday, January 17

Diary of a Future President – Episode 101 – “Hello World”

Encore! – Episode 111 – “Ragtime”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 111 – “Thrilling Tokata”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 111 – “Pools”

Wednesday, January 22

Bluey (Season 1)

Friday, January 24

Diary of a Future President – Episode 102 – “The New Deal”

Encore! – Finale – Episode 112 – “Anything Goes”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 112 – “High Kickin’ Izzy”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Finale – Episode 112 – “Jewelry”

Disney+ is offering a free one-week trial for new subscribers. After the one-week trial expires, users will be charged a $6.99 monthly fee. There are also subscription packages available that include an ad-supported version of Hulu and ESPN+.

Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+ Package Info

During a stock market earnings call, which showed the entertainment conglomerate going down in quarter three (Q3), Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a bundle package of the company’s three streaming services: ESPN+, Hulu (which is ad-supported), and the upcoming Disney+ service all bundled for $12.99 per month. This fantastic bundle will be available immediately after the launch of Disney+, which scheduled for a November 12th release. If you didn’t know, Disney acquired the full operational take over of Hulu back in May.

The bundle of all three streaming services, which is $12.99 per month, is Disney’s attempt of getting into this highly competitive (and ever-growing) streaming industry. The company’s direct competition monthly cost goes for $12.99 per month for both Netflix and Amazon Video (which is included with your Amazon Prime subscription). The monthly cost of upcoming streaming services HBO Max and Apple TV Plus has not yet been announced. However, it has been reported that Warner Brothers Media plans to have HBO Max cost $16-$17 per month. From what we can tell so far is that Disney’s bundled streaming service programs, at $12.99 per month, seems to be the deal for your dollar.