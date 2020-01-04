Alabama Football: Star WR Jerry Jeudy Declares for NFL Draft

The Alabama football program is waiting to learn the fate of star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but they have learned what star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be doing moving forward. On Saturday, January 4, the former Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s best receiver announced he will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I want to give thanks and praise to the most-high; through God, anything is possible. This journey at the University of Alabama has been an amazing experience,” Jeudy said in a statement on social media. “I want to give thanks to my family, the coaches, my football brothers, all of the staff, and our die-hard fans that have made the time that I spent at the University of Alabama a great one. Being able to play the sport I love alongside some of the greatest people in the game, has been a blessing for me. I will forever represent the Crimson Tide.

“With that said, I am officially announcing that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Roll Tide!”

Jeudy made 77 receptions for 1,163 and 10 touchdowns, including six catches for 204 yards and a touchdown in his final game in a Crimson Tide uniform; a Citrus Bowl victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

Throughout his career, the projected top 15 pick hauled in 159 catches for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25.

