Titans vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Playoffs Online

The Tennessee Titans make the trip to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots on Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday, January 4. The winner of Saturday night’s game will determine the matchups for the Divisional Round of the postseason in one week.

The Titans — led by head coach Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowl rings as a linebacker for the Patriots — will be looking to end New England’s reign of dominance in the AFC.

New England enters the Wild Card clash as 5.5-point favorites over Mike Vrabel’s Titans.

If the Titans are able to pull off the upset on Saturday, they will set up a meeting with the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens next weekend. A Patriots win would set up New England vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Ravens would then face the winner of Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans which takes place earlier in the day.

How can you tune in to today’s Wild Card action?

All of the information you need to watch the game on Saturday night can be seen below.

Titans vs Patriots Viewing Details

Date: Saturday, January 4

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts

TV Channel: CBS (Check local listings)

Spread: New England -5.5 } O/U: 45

