WATCH: Camila Cabello, DaBaby Perform ‘My Oh My’ on Tonight Show

Camila Cabello stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to perform her hit single “My Oh My” off of her sophomore album Romance. For the performance, she was joined live on stage by DaBaby, who stepped out to spit his verse on the track.

She dropped the album on Friday, December 6.

“I can’t believe this is happening. Romance. December 6. I just wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had,” Cabello wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy, and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine… and now it’s yours.”

You can check out the performance below.

