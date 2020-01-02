Tua Tagovailoa NFL Draft: Alabama QB Hasn’t Revealed Future Plans

Alabama Crimson Tide star Tua Tagovailoa saw his 2019 season come to an abrupt end after suffering a serious hip injury in mid-November. Since being sidelined, there has been plenty of speculation about whether the quarterback will return to Alabama in 2020 or whether he will declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The mystery surrounding Tagovailoa’s decision continued to swirl following the Crimson Tide’s recent bowl game appearance against the Michigan Wolverines, and even head coach Nick Saban says he does not know what the signal-caller will decide.

Saban discussed Tagovailoa’s status when speaking to the media and made it clear that the program will support whatever decision he makes while giving him all of the information he needs to make an informed decision for his future.

“That’s a decision that I think his family needs to make. And I’m sure when they make that decision, they’ll let everybody know. I think it’s our responsibility and our job to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint,” Saban said, via ESPN.com. “And if there is any way that he could possibly be devalued because of his injury, what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future. But he’s been a great leader for us. He’s a great player on our team. He was elected captain of the team by his teammates. And we just want what’s best for him.

“I think that’s my job with all the players, is to make sure they get the right information from the right people about what their status is so that they can make a business decision about what they do for their future. And that’s what we’re going continue to do and we’re going to continue to do that for Tua and his family.”

Despite his injury, it is believed that Tagovailoa could be a mid-first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Throughout his career with the Crimson Tide, the Hawaii native has thrown for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns. He entered the year as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.