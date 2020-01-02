LaMelo Ball Offered $100 Million, Private Jet From Sneaker Company

LaMelo Ball continues to establish himself as one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft class and a potential No. 1 overall pick, and plenty of people are taking notice. In fact, the youngest of the Ball brothers is already lining himself up for a lucrative career once he reaches the league.

But while his father LaVar would like LaMelo to represent the Big Baller Brand and bring some star power to the company, it is going to be tough to compete with some of the top sneaker brands if recent reports are true.

According to ESPN NBL analyst Corey Williams, one sneaker company is aggressively pursuing the 18-year-old who is currently playing for the Illawarra Hawks of Australia’s National Basketball League.

Per Williams, the unnamed company is offering LaMelo a whopping $100 million and a private jet.

“I just got off the phone with a source close to me in America that just told me a sneaker company has offered LaMelo Ball a private jet and $100 million. They want to endorse this kid.”

That’s not too shabby for a kid who withdrew from Chino Hills High School before his junior year.

After leaving Chino Hills, Ball had a brief stop in Lithuania where he played for Prienu Vytautas, before joining his father’s Junior Basketball Association with the Los Angeles Ballers. After one season and a brief world tour with JBA USA, Ball finished his high school career at Spire Academy in Ohio.

The biggest issue facing Ball is his inconsistency with his shot, but his ability to contribute with rebounds and assists allows him to be productive anytime he is on the court. If Ball can tighten up his shot, he will be the surefire top pick and be an intriguing prospect to continue watching develop as he takes the next step of his career in the NBA.