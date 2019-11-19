Tua Tagovailoa Draft Odds: How Will Injury Impact Draft Position?

Tua Tagovailoa’s impressive college career may have come to an end after suffering a serious hip injury on Saturday, November 16 against Mississippi State. Tagovailoa, who entered the game with an injured ankle, suffered a dislocated hip against the bulldogs which forced him to be airlifted to Birmingham before undergoing surgery.

Entering the season, the Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback was a projected No. 1 overall pick and considered a favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

But how did the injury impact his draft status? On Tuesday, November 19, the oddsmakers announced the updated draft odds for Tagovailoa which show where the signal-caller could land. With his injury, it looks like Tagovailoa is now projected to slide out of the Top 10 while also moving down the draft board with two quarterbacks ranked ahead of him.

Throughout his career with the Crimson Tide, the Hawaii native has thrown for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns. He entered the year as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Up next for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will be a virtual off-week when they play host to the Western Carolina Catamounts at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, November 23. Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and FCS squad is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

A full look at the draft odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Tua Tagovailoa Draft Odds & Prop Bets

No. 1 Overall Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Joe Burrow -200

Chase Young +150

Andrew Thomas +350

Total QB’s Selected Before Tua Tagovailoa in 2020 Draft

Over/Under 2½

Tua Tagovailoa 2020 NFL Draft Position

11-20 3/2

1-10 2/1

Rounds 2-7 5/2

21-32 3/1

Will Tua Tagovailoa Play for Alabama Week 1 2020?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Team to Pick First in NFL 2020 Draft

Cincinnati Bengals 2/3

Washington Redskins 2/1

New York Giants 4/1

Miami Dolphins 5/1