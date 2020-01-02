NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Odds: Public Backing the Favorites

The NFL Playoffs are set to begin with Wild Card Weekend just around the corner. Ahead of the opening weekend of the postseason, the oddsmakers are taking a look at the matchups and sharing their thoughts on who will come out on top.

The oddsmakers also broke down the money that is coming in on each game, with the favorites receiving a majority of the bets from the public in every AFC and NFC clash.

Wildcard Weekend kicks off on Saturday, January 4 with an AFC doubleheader featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots. On Sunday, January 5, the NFC takes center stage with the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

The latest breakdown of the Wild Card Weekend betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Odds

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills +2½ (39% of public is on Buffalo)

Houston Texans -2½ (61% of public is on Houston)

Over/Under 43½ (86% of public is on the over)

Note: The line opened at Houston -3 and a total of 38½.

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans +5 (43% of public is on Tennessee)

New England Patriots -5 (57% of public is on New England)

Over/Under 44 (88% of public is on the over)

Note: The line opened at New England -4 and a total of 40.

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Vikings +8 (34% of public is on Minnesota)

New Orleans Saints -8 (66% of public is on New Orleans)

Over/Under 49½ (98% of public is on the over)

Note: The line opened at New Orleans -7 and a total of 44½.

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks -1½ (81% of public is on Seattle)

Philadelphia Eagles +1½ (19% of public is on Philadelphia)

Over/Under 45½ (15% of public is on the over)

Note: The line opened at Philadelphia -1 and a total of 45½.