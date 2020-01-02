LOOK: Carley McCord Honored at Sugar Bowl With Press Box Seat

Carley McCord, the promising sports reporter and daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was killed along with four others in a private plane crash while traveling from Louisiana to Atlanta, Georgia to see the College Football Playoff semifinal between the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners.

The tragic crash ended McCord’s life far too soon, but she has not been forgotten.

On Wednesday, January 1, McCord was honored in the press box at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears.

A memorial was set up at one seat in honor of McCord, who covered the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans for WDSU.

Nice tribute here from the Sugar Bowl to reserve a seat for the late Carley McCord. pic.twitter.com/28RAm0wl9o — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 2, 2020

The plane carrying McCord and other passengers reached an altitude of 900 feet before experiencing difficulties. There was no distress signal sent from the plane before it crashed, according to vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board Bruce Landsberg.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” said the station’s vice president and general manager, Joel Vilmenay, via NBC News. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from High School to the Professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

VIEW GALLERY

The exact cause of the crash remains unknown.

Other deceased victims included the 51-year-old pilot Ian Biggs and a 15-year-old boy, Michael Vincent.

The McCord family announced that the scholarship in Carley’s name will go towards women pursuing a career in sports journalism. Her family will choose the scholarship recipient every year, according to the Acadiana Advocate.

Donations to the Carley McCord Memorial Scholarship Fund can be made online.