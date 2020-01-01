Minnesota vs Auburn Live Stream: Watch Outback Bowl Online

As college football bowl season winds down, Minnesota vs Auburn kicks off an action-packed New Year’s Day with the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Golden Gophers and Tigers go head-to-head in the first of four games that feature ranked vs. ranked teams.

Minnesota enters the game as the No. 18 team in the country, while Auburn — which is favored by a touchdown — sits at No. 12.

The Gophers will be rolling with a new offensive coordinator in wide receivers coach Matt Simon, who was named interim OC after Kirk Ciarrocca left for Penn State. Auburn, meanwhile, also has a new offensive coordinator in former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, but Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn will still call the plays for the bowl game.

“In my opinion, he’s one of the best offensive guys out there,” Malzahn said, via ESPN.com. “Our plan is for the bowl I’m still going to call the plays. Really he is still kind of getting acclimated, getting used to our players, and how we operate and all that.”

Minnesota vs Auburn Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, January 1

Time: 1:00 P.M. EST

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: ESPN. (Check local listings.)

Betting Odds: Auburn -7 | O/U: 53.5

How To Live Stream Minnesota vs Auburn Online

Your best bet for watching Minnesota battle Auburn via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the bowl game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Minnesota vs Auburn On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.