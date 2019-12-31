PFL Championship Live Stream 2019: How to Watch Online

The Professional Fighters League holds the final mixed martial arts event of 2019 with the PFL Championship. The event wraps up a busy season for the promotion as we crown new champions in each weight class.

Headlining the 2019 PFL Championship is a clash between two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco as they battle it out for the women’s lightweight championship.

The winners of every main card bout will receive the season’s $1 million grand prize for bringing home gold.

Other bouts include David Michaud vs. Ray Cooper III for the welterweight championship, Ali Isaev vs. Jared Rosholt for the heavyweight belt, Natan Schulte vs. Loik Radzhabov for the lightweight title, Lance Palmer vs. Alex Gilpin for the featherweight championship, and Emiliano Sordi vs. Jordan Johnson for the light heavyweight strap.

How can you tune in to the 2019 PFL Championship?

All of the information you need to catch Tuesday night’s event can be seen below.

PFL Championship Viewing Information

Event: PFL Championship

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Location: New York, New York

Venue: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Main Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN 2

How To Live Stream PFL Championship Online

Your best bet for watching the PFL Championship via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the fights through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch PFL Championship On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s fights on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the fight for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.