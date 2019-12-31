NFL Wildcard Weekend Betting Odds 2019: Prop Bets & Money Lines

The NFL Playoffs are finally here and we now know the 12 teams that will be battling it out in the postseason in hopes of reaching Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida.

The postseason action will officially begin with Wildcard Weekend set to kick off on Saturday, January 4 with an AFC doubleheader featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots.

On Sunday, January 5, the NFC takes center stage with the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

What are the oddsmakers saying?

A full look at some of the top prop bets and odds for Wildcard Weekend can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Wildcard Weekend Prop Bets & Odds

Will a Wild Card team make the Super Bowl?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Will a Wild Card team win the Super Bowl?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

How many Wild Card Teams will win Wild Card Weekend?

0 4/1

1 7/4

2 7/5

3 8/1

4 40/1

Over 1.5 -180 (5/9)

Under 1.5 +140 (7/5)

What will be the biggest point differential in any of the four games during Wild Card Weekend?

Over/Under 14.5

What will be the most points scored by one team during Wild Card Weekend?

Over/Under 33.5

Will any game go to Overtime Wild Card Weekend?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will any team get shut out Wild Card Weekend?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will any team score a Defensive or Special Team TD during Wild Card Weekend?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will any non-QB throw a TD Pass during Wild Card Weekend?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Who will record the most Passing Yards Wild Card Weekend?

Drew Brees 3/2

Russell Wilson 5/1

Tom Brady 5/1

Carson Wentz 6/1

Kirk Cousins 6/1

Ryan Tannehill 8/1

Deshaun Watson 9/1

Josh Allen 12/1

Who will record the most Receiving Yards Wild Card Weekend?

Michael Thomas 7/4

DeAndre Hopkins 4/1

Stefon Diggs 5/1

A.J. Brown 7/1

John Brown 7/1

Tyler Lockett 7/1

DK Metcalf 9/1

Zach Ertz 9/1

Who will record the most Rushing Yards Wild Card Weekend?

Derrick Henry 3/2

Dalvin Cook 5/2

Carlos Hyde 6/1

Sony Michel 6/1

Latavius Murray 7/1

Alvin Kamara 15/2

Deshaun Watson 20/1

Josh Allen 20/1