NFL Betting Odds 2019: Opening Lines & Totals for Wildcard Weekend

|

The NFL Playoffs are finally here. After the 2019-20 NFL regular season wrapped up over the weekend, the playoff field is set and we now know what teams will be facing off on Wildcard Weekend as we begin the march to Super Bowl LIV to see who will raise the Lombardi Trophy.

Four games will be played on Wildcard Weekend while the top two seeds in each conference will enjoy their bye weeks as they wait to learn who their opponents will be for the Divisional Round of the postseason.

The games on Wildcard Weekend include the Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles.

The biggest favorite entering Wildcard Weekend is the New Orleans Saints, who are favored by seven-points over the Minnesota Vikings. The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, are a virtual pick ’em with the Eagles opening as a slight one-point favorite.

How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances ahead of the postseason?

A full look at the betting odds for Wildcard Weekend of the NFL Playoffs can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Wildcard Weekend Opening Lines & Totals

View this post on Instagram

The #NFLPlayoffs are set! #WeReady

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

  • Buffalo Bills                              +3
  • Houston Texans                        -3
  • Over/Under                               38½

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

  • Tennessee Titans                      +4
  • New England Patriots                -4
  • Over/Under                               40

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

  • Minnesota Vikings                     +7
  • New Orleans Saints                   -7
  • Over/Under                               44½

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

  • Seattle Seahawks                      +1
  • Philadelphia Eagles                   -1
  • Over/Under                               45½

Who do you think will come away victorious during Wildcard Weekend and keep their Super Bowl hopes alive as they advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions.

Read More:
SportsBetting Odds,NFL,NFL Playoffs
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918