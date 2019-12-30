RIZIN FF 20 Weigh-in Results: Kai Asakura vs. Manel Kape

RIZIN FF is finishing off a busy 2019 with the annual New Year’s Eve show in Japan that brings a unique, must-see experience to mixed martial arts fans across the globe. On Tuesday, December 31, RIZIN FF will finish off the year with RIZIN FF 20 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
The event features three championship bouts and the final two rounds of the lightweight grand prix.
RIZIN FF is headlined by a bantamweight clash between Kai Asakura and Manel Kape for the vacant 135-pound title, while Ayaka Hamasaki and UFC veteran Seo Hee Ham face off for the super atomweight championship.
On the preliminary card, UFC veteran C.B. Dolloway faces off against Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title.
RIZIN FF will also feature kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, who faced boxing legend Floyd Mayweather at last year’s New Year’s Eve show, while Patricky Freire, Luiz Gustavo, Johnny Case, and Tofiq Musayev battle it out in the lightweight grand prix.
A full look at the official weigh-in results for RIZIN FF 20 can be seen below.
RIZIN FF 20 Weigh-in Results
MAIN CARD
- Kai Asakura (134.2) vs. Manel Kape (133.3 lb) — for the vacant bantamweight championship
- Tenshin Nasukawa (123.2) vs. Rui Ebata (122.8)
- Ayaka Hamasaki (107.7) vs. Seo Hee Ham (107.8) — for the super atomweight championship
- Mikuru Asakura (145.5) vs. John Teixeira (144.8)
- Lindsey VanZandt (109.9) vs. Rena Kubota (111.7)
PRELIMINARY CARD
- TBA vs. TBA — lightweight grand prix final
- Jiri Prochazka (205.0) vs. C.B. Dollaway (204.5) — for the light heavyweight championship
- Vitaly Shemetov (204.3) vs. Simon Biyong (201.9)
- Shintaro Ishiwatari (134.8) vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo (133.6)
- Jake Heun (229.5) vs. Satoshi Ishii (228.8)
- Yuki Motoya (134.5) vs. Patrick Mix (134.8)
- Miyuu Yamamoto (107.6) vs. Suwanan Boonsorn (103.6)
- Luiz Gustavo (155.8) vs. Patricky Freire (156.4) — lightweight grand prix semifinal
- Johnny Case (156.9) vs. Tofiq Musayev (156.9) — lightweight grand prix semifinal
RIZIN FF 20: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: RIZIN FF 20
Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Location: Saitama, Japan
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Start Time: 1:00 a.m. ET
Broadcast: FITE TV